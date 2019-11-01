Tooele Police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman last seen in Utah County

TOOELE, Utah — Police in Tooele are asking for help finding a missing woman considered endangered.

Heather Fullmer, 31, was reported missing on October 14, and Tooele Police said she has “several medical conditions which is why she is listed as endangered.”

Fullmer stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair, and she has a tattoo on her left side that says “Roxanne Johanna 5/4/71-2/16/01.”

The last reported sighting of the woman was in Utah County.

Anyone who sees the woman or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Hirshfeld at 435-882-5911 or dispatch at 435-882-5600, using option #1.