Teacher of the Month: West High’s Computer Science Guru

Every month Cyprus Credit Union celebrates one of the amazing teachers in our state. This month, a Computer Science teacher was nominated for bringing creativity and ease to a complicated subject!

Nicole Reitz-Larson teaches at West High School in Salt Lake City. Her nominator said she is both a local and national teacher leader.

Here is the nomination: "Nicole has over 15 years teaching experience and has taught everything from AP/IB Computer Science to German, Multimedia and Business related courses. She currently teaches AP Computer Science Principals, Creative Coding and Exploring Computer Science at West High School in the Salt Lake City School District. She leads week-long teacher workshops where she not only models best teaching practices for computer science, but also introduces computer science in a way that teachers new to computer science feel comfortable taking new courses and experienced teachers expand their knowledge base and toolkits of strategies. On a national level, Ms. Reitz-Larsen travels the nation facilitating workshops around computer science with an inquiry based approach that is culturally relevant and makes connections to real world experiences and careers.

Ms. Reitz-Larsen also focused on policy and change as an outreach member of Code.org, where she traveled state-by-state talking with superintendents, district leaders, administrators, counselors and teachers about the importance of computer science and how vital it is to provide all students the opportunity to have it as part of their schedules. Ms. Reitz-Larsen believes computer science is a foundation for everything in our daily lives including health, agriculture, medicine, weather, fashion, art, entertainment and business. Ms. Reitz-Larsen has also served on several local and national boards that promote computer science curriculum standards and frameworks."

She was awarded with a big check from Cyprus Credit Union; $500 to spend on her class and $500 for herself.

If you know a deserving teacher who goes above and beyond, help us recognize them as Cyprus Credit Union's "Teacher of the Month". Go to fox13now.com and click on "contests". There you nominate a teacher to win prizes up to $1,000 from Cyrpus Credit Union. Complete the nomination form and tell us why your teacher should win!

For more information please visit: cypruscu.com.