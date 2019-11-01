Stretch of northbound I-15 in Roy to close overnight Friday and Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- A stretch of northbound I-15 will close overnight Friday and Saturday as crews replace secondary water trunk lines under the interstate.

The Utah Department of Transportation states I-15 will close between 5600 South and Riverdale Road.

The first closure will be from 9:30 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. The road will reopen, but close again from 9:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound traffic will detour to 1900 West (State Route 126) using the 5600 South exit, then travel north to Riverdale Road (State Route 26) to access northbound I-84 and re-enter I-15.

Drivers should plan ahead for delays and allow themselves extra time to travel.

"Motorists proceeding north of the Roy/Riverdale areas are encouraged to use US-89 in east Davis County to I-84, as an alternate route to directly bypass expected construction impacts," a press release from UDOT states.