Queso with Chipotle and Chorizo Serves 10

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

6 oz. fresh chorizo, casings removed

1 onion, diced

Kosher salt

2 cups half-and-half

8 oz. white American cheese, cubed

8 oz. Pepper Jack cheese, grated

8 oz. sharp cheddar, grated

2 tablespoons chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo

¾ teaspoon ancho chile powder

¾ teaspoon chipotle chile powder

2 oz. crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco

*Avocado slices, thinly sliced radishes, cilantro, scallions, pepitas for serving

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and cook, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until browned and crisp, 8–10 minutes; remove and set aside. In the same skillet add remaining oil and onion with a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent, about 10 minutes.

Heat half-and-half and American cheese in a large heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until melted, 6–8 minutes. Add Pepper Jack and cheddar; cook, stirring, until mixture is smooth. Mix in onion, chipotle chiles, 1 teaspoon salt, and both chile powders.

Transfer queso to a warm dish and top with Cotija cheese, reserved chorizo, avocado, radishes, cilantro, scallions, and pepitas. Serve with tortilla chips and crudité.