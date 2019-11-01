Queso with Chipotle and Chorizo Serves 10
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
6 oz. fresh chorizo, casings removed
1 onion, diced
Kosher salt
2 cups half-and-half
8 oz. white American cheese, cubed
8 oz. Pepper Jack cheese, grated
8 oz. sharp cheddar, grated
2 tablespoons chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo
¾ teaspoon ancho chile powder
¾ teaspoon chipotle chile powder
2 oz. crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco
*Avocado slices, thinly sliced radishes, cilantro, scallions, pepitas for serving
Directions:
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and cook, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until browned and crisp, 8–10 minutes; remove and set aside. In the same skillet add remaining oil and onion with a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent, about 10 minutes.
Heat half-and-half and American cheese in a large heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until melted, 6–8 minutes. Add Pepper Jack and cheddar; cook, stirring, until mixture is smooth. Mix in onion, chipotle chiles, 1 teaspoon salt, and both chile powders.
Transfer queso to a warm dish and top with Cotija cheese, reserved chorizo, avocado, radishes, cilantro, scallions, and pepitas. Serve with tortilla chips and crudité.