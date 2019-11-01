Olympic athlete-turned author is helping kids get excited about skiing

The new children's book A-B-Skis helps kids become familiar with ski culture, mountain safety, the role that grit and resilience play in skiing and also provides a lot of discovery and fun within the art to help little skiers be in play mode while they are in the pages of A-B-Skis.

It was authored by Olympian Libby Ludrow, and illustrated by PSIA Children's Specialist and internationally known, award-winning illustrator Nathan Jarvis.

A-B-Skis is a playground of words from A go Z, and starts out with a kid-friendly introduction to the Responsibility Code, the rules for the mountain.  Several pages are focused on hill safety.  There's also a special Pro Tips section where Libby and Nathan share useful information to help make sure that kids and families have a best beginning in the fun found on skis.

The book is meant to be written in!  Kids get a chance to write and draw about their ski experiences and even draw a "selfie for the shelfie".

A-B-Skis is available online at Amazon, Baccountry, KinderLift, and at select Park City businesses and Vail Resorts.

For more information please visit: abskis.com.

