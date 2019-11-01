Layton woman charged with killing her kids will stand trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah — Things are finally moving forward in a Utah murder case up in the air for almost a decade.

Davis County prosecutors say Sun Cha Warhola killed her son and daughter in September 2010. Today, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

This case has been in limbo for nine years, and after today's hearing, prosecutors and the victims' family are relieved things are moving forward.

Since her 2010 arrest, she's been housed at the state mental hospital and was ruled as incompetent to stand trial multiple times. Earlier this year, a judge determined she is competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors say Warhola strangled her 8-year-old son James and 7-year-old daughter Jean inside their Layton home.

Warhola's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2.