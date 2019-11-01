Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's November and that means the next couple months will be filled with parties, family get-togethers and celebrations with friends.

It's time to get your holiday glam on!

And this year, you can be comfortable while looking fabulous with Bollie Brand.

With sizing that fits true, styles that will last longer than the changing season, and sizes from XS-3XL, Bollie Brand helps women of all shapes and sizes dress confidently with clothes that look and feel great on everyBODY.

Sisters Bonnie and Ellie started the brand together and joined us with some of their favorite looks for late fall and winter.

You can find more at: bolliebrand.com.