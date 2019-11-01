× Gov. Herbert asks President Trump to allow more refugees to resettle in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Governor is asking President Donald Trump to allow more refugees to make the Beehive State their new home.

Utah House Rep. Patrice Arent posted Thursday the text of a letter Gov. Gary Herbert sent to President Trump. The letter is dated October 24.

Gov. Herbert’s office confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Fox 13 Friday.

In a rare break from the Trump Administration, Gov. Herbert asked that Utah be allowed to accept more international refugees. The request comes in response to a recent executive order about resettlement polices.

In 2019 the cap on refugees admitted to the United States is at 30,000—the lowest level since 1980. That cap is expected to fall to 18,000 for the next fiscal year.

Herbert writes that Utah has historically accepted more than 1,000 refugees each year from a variety of regions, but that number has decreased for the last two years and is on track to decrease again this year.

“We know the need has not decreased and are eager to see the number of admittances rise again,” Herbert wrote.

The letter references the experiences of settlers with the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who came to Utah.

“Those experiences and hardships of our pioneer ancestors 170 years ago are still fresh in the minds of many Utahns,” Herbert wrote. “As a result, we empathize deeply with individuals and groups who have been forced from their homes and we love giving them a new home and a new life.”

Herbert states Utah is well-suited to resettling refugee populations.

“Those refugees who resettle in Utah become integrated and accepted into our communities,” Herbert wrote. “They become productive employees and responsible citizens. They become contributors in our schools, churches and other civic institutions, even helping serve more recent refugees and thus generating a beautiful cycle of charity.”

That compassion is embedded in Utah’s culture, Herbert wrote.

He said he recognizes there is a limit to the number of refugees a nation can resettle, but said Utah can do more.

“However, in Utah we are far from reaching that limit,” he wrote. “We work closely with resettlement agencies and many faith based organizations, and we have the capacity and public will to resettle and integrate at least as many refugees as we have in the past.”