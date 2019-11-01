Food Truck Friday: The Cluck Truck

Gentry Davies, with The Cluck Truck, pulled up to The PLACE for Food Truck Friday.
The Cluck Truck is a family owned and operated business serving both Utah Valley and Salt Lake Counties.
The Cluck Truck, doesn't cut corners. Whether it is making every one of their sauces from scratch, or constantly striving to source the freshest, most delicious ingredients Utah has to offer, they believe in taking the tasty road over the easy one every time.
For more information please visit their Facebook Page @clucktruckutah.
