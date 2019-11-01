Find your favorite Pinterest trends at the Pinners Conference

Posted 2:50 pm, November 1, 2019, by

The Pinners Conference is going on now -- November 1 - 2nd at Mountain America Expo in Sandy.

You'll find 115 fantastic classes taught by your favorite brands and experts on the most popular Pinterest trends.  Plus, a full shopping floor with more than 400 amazing shops and brands to "shop 'til you drop"!

Hours are Friday 10am til 8pm and Saturday 9am til 7pm.

Admission: General (exhibits and shopping) = $10.
Class passes (incl's admission) $19 to $29
Many classes will have optional kits to buy once you're in the class.
Kids 8 years and under are FREE to all events.

For more information please visit: pinnersconference.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.