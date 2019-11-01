Find your favorite Pinterest trends at the Pinners Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pinners Conference is going on now -- November 1 - 2nd at Mountain America Expo in Sandy.

You'll find 115 fantastic classes taught by your favorite brands and experts on the most popular Pinterest trends. Plus, a full shopping floor with more than 400 amazing shops and brands to "shop 'til you drop"!

Hours are Friday 10am til 8pm and Saturday 9am til 7pm.

Admission: General (exhibits and shopping) = $10.

Class passes (incl's admission) $19 to $29

Many classes will have optional kits to buy once you're in the class.

Kids 8 years and under are FREE to all events.

For more information please visit: pinnersconference.com.