Big Budah’s blog: Halloween and a farewell to meat

Health and Wellness

This month, as far as working out and eating right, took a hard turn. My brother Pal and I watched the Netflix show “Game Changers” and what happened was pretty amazing in my mind because both of us never thought that we would STOP eating meat….we did.

It has been two weeks as a vegetarian, and I feel amazing. I have lost a total of 13 pounds simply by changing my diet. I have continued to workout at Lifetime Fitness Club in the early mornings, but the lifestyle has been the biggest “Game Changer”

Family Time

I have not felt a decline in my energy at all, which is encouraging for me because I get to do as many things with my kids like Frightmares and Halloween—even take in a University of Utah football game, where I ran in to some Utah Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell, and cuzzo Matt Asiata, a former Ute and Minnesota Viking.

Sanity and Recovery

With so much going on all the time, it is important to me to find time to level out, take a breath of air and chill so that I am ready for the next day. How do I do it you ask? I have four guilty pleasures that help me release and stay even keel.

1. I drink Pure Kava at home or at one of two places, Rekava Cafe in Provo or Royal Kava Lounge in West Valley.

2. I co-host a weekly podcast with one of my closest friends and allies, DB from Rock 106.7.

3. I serve as the commissioner for Devotion Championship Wrestling.

4. I coach high school football and basketball.

Gratitude

I am blessed to have so many of you having my back when it comes to this lifelong weight loss journey. I hope that my experiences will help move you in your quest to be more healthy and go do what you e always wanted to do. Thanks for listening, be kind to one another.

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support! Click here to follow our Losing for Life journey.