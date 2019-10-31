Utah trick or treaters can expect chilly weather on Halloween night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Halloween will be another cold day for much of Utah, but not quite as frigid as Wednesday.

A gradual warm up begins Thursday on the tail end this week's cold front. Temperatures will be noticeably higher than Wednesday, which set records for cold weather.

Temperatures for trick or treat will be in the 30s for much of northern Utah, while St. George should be in the 50s.

Valley inversions will develop heading into the weekend, which may decrease air quality. The weather should remain dry for the next several days.

Temperatures should be back to near average by early next week.

