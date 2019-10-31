× Treasurer accused of stealing $145,000 meant for Uintah and Daggett County Children’s Justice Center

By: Paighten Harkins of The Salt Lake Tribune The treasurer for a group that receives donations for the Uintah and Daggett County Children’s Justice Center was arrested Thursday on accusations she stole around $145,000 from her employer over the past decade.

Michelle Coon, 41, told police in an interview that she started off just taking small amounts of money, but became addicted to buying stuff, “kind of like a drug user would be,” according to her probable cause statement.