The important reason people are putting teal pumpkins on their porch Halloween night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Teal Pumpkin Project is an effort by the Food Allergy Research & Education organization to include all trick-or-treaters.

We invited Dr. Preston Wilson from Jordan Family Health, a part of Mountain Star Health, on the show to talk about the importance of the teal pumpkins.

He says allergies can be life-threatening, and candy has a lot of common allergens including: nuts and milk products.

Dr. Wilson says if you have a teal pumpkin on your porch, it's important to have non-food treats for kids.

If you'd like more information you can reach Dr. Wilson at 801-715-4151 or by visiting: seemesameday.com.