The important reason people are putting teal pumpkins on their porch Halloween night

Posted 3:12 pm, October 31, 2019, by

The Teal Pumpkin Project is an effort by the Food Allergy Research & Education organization to include all trick-or-treaters.

We invited Dr. Preston Wilson from Jordan Family Health, a part of Mountain Star Health, on the show to talk about the importance of the teal pumpkins.

He says allergies can be life-threatening, and candy has a lot of common allergens including: nuts and milk products.

Dr. Wilson says if you have a teal pumpkin on your porch, it's important to have non-food treats for kids.

If you'd like more information you can reach Dr. Wilson at 801-715-4151 or by visiting: seemesameday.com.

