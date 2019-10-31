Story Tours brings proof of ghost sightings in Salt Lake City and Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween has us thinking about all the haunted spots in Utah! And who better to ask about it than Story Ghost Tours who literally wrote the book on Haunted Salt Lake City.

Laurie Allen is the manager for the Ogden tours and Nanette Watts is the Salt Lake City manager.

They told about and showed us pictures of a specter on the porch of the Fort Douglas Museum in Salt Lake City and orbs in the Salt Lake City Cemetery (including the fiery eyes of Emo at Emo's tomb). They revealed an orb of Maisy Eccles on the stairs of the Ben Lomond Hotel in Ogden, and a ghostly face in the window of room 258.

For more information or to book a tour for your group, visit StoryTours.com or call 801-888-8551.