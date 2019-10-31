Shop your closet for these last-minute Halloween looks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've procrastinated your Halloween costume this year, or if you don't care about dressing up but don't want to disappoint your children, Emily Blodgett of Bus Stop Mama has some last minute ideas from items you can find in your home.

"Not everyone likes dressing up on Halloween but we all want to create good memories for our children. Some of my favorite costumes were born out of necessity and put together from items I already have. Sometimes the costumes we create are more fun than the ones we buy! (Except my Rainbow Brite costume which is AMAZING!!!) Here are a few fast and easy costumes everyone can get on board with. Or even just tolerate.

Skeleton (this costume doubles for Dia de los Muertos!)

Black clothing

Print and cut out skeleton bones

Taylor Swift

Sparkly jacket

Black clothing

microphone

Ghost

Sheet or large piece of fabric

Draw eyes or cut out black paper to make eyes

Price is Right contestant

Large yellow paper cut in shape of a price tag

Even better if you have a shirt with a funny saying

Ice Cream Sundae

Shirt in your favorite color of ice cream

or a bright coat

Construction paper cut in long ovals (sprinkles)

Tissue paper or white beanie for whip cream

Red ball or balloon for the cherry

OR red beanie for the cherry

Crossing guard (candy crossing)

Bright construction vest

Stop sign

TY beanie baby tag for your pet

Bunch of grapes

Purple balloons safety pinned to dark clothing

Green tissue paper on headband for leaf

M&M

T-shirt in any color

Print out large M

Stop light

Construction paper cut in circles

Red light green light

Make an octagon out of cardboard or something sturdy

Paint each side, color with construction paper, or print STOP

Stick figure

Black clothing

glow sticks

Olaf

Winter coat

White sheet with opening for head

Black circles for coal buttons

Belt around the waist to create the poofy shape

Make it simple, make it fun and enjoy yourself this Halloween!"