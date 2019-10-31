Link: Tooele Crossing Guard Seeking Cold Weather Gear
-
Utah crossing guard collecting coats for kids after students head to school wrapped in blankets
-
Cold front to bring valley rain, mountain snow to Utah Wednesday
-
Hard Freeze Warning issued for northern Utah as some valleys see snow
-
Help Salt Lake City Mission and Zurchers Scare Away Hunger!
-
How you can make the perfect Halloween costume with accessories
-
-
‘If there’s snow, it could happen’: Avalanche experts warn Utahns to gear up for busy season
-
Freezing temperatures ruin Utah pumpkin patch crops
-
Crossing guard hit, seriously injured outside elementary school in Duchesne County
-
Sunny but colder weather for Utah Thursday
-
Warmer weather for Utah Friday, but cold front brings chance of snow Sunday
-
-
Cold front arriving in Utah Wednesday will lower temps, but warmer weather expected this weekend
-
Statewide crossing guard shortage lingering as kids head back to school
-
Utah trick or treaters can expect chilly weather on Halloween night