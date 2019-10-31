× Crews recover body of man reported missing near Boulder in September

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Search crews recovered the body of a man who was reported missing in September after going for a hike near Boulder.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office states 72-year-old Norman Evertt Applegate Jr. of Seaside Park, New Jersey was found dead near Boulder Tuesday.

Rescue crews recovered him the next day.

Applegate Jr. left for a day hike on September 26 and never returned.

“Preliminary investigation has shown no suspicious activity in Mr. Applegate’s death, however the cause of his death is still under investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Our deepest sympathy for his family.”