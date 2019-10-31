× Bloody Eyeball Panna Cotta

For the Panna Cotta:

Non-stick spray to coat molds

6- 8 oz . ramekins or bowls for molds

1 packet gelatin

¼ c. water

½ c. milk

1/3 c. honey or substitute ½ c. sugar

2 ¼ c. coconut milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

2 kiwi sliced into 6 rounds, skin removed

Halved blueberries for eye pupils

For the Edible Blood:

½ c. red fruit punch

1 c. corn syrup

2 tbsp. red food coloring

1 tbsp. chocolate syrup

2 tbsp. cornstarch

1 tbsp. cocoa powder

Directions

1. Make the edible blood sauce by adding all the ingredients to a blender and blend for about 30 seconds. Put in another container and put in the fridge until ready to use.

2. Coat the molds with non-stick cooking spray and place on a tray that will fit in your fridge. Put the ¼ c. water in a small bowl and sprinkle in the gelatin. Stir gently then allow to sit for 10 minutes to allow the gelatin to bloom.

3. Place the milk, honey, and coconut milk in a saucepan. Gently warm over medium-low heat stirring to dissolve the honey or sugar if using. Watch it carefully as you do not want it to boil. When it just begins to steam, and you see bubbles starting to form on the sides of the pan, remove it from the heat and stir in the gelatin and vanilla.

4. Pour the mixture into the molds at about ½ c. each. Allow to cool for about 30 minutes. Cover each serving with plastic wrap and put in the fridge to set. Overnight works best, but cool at least 4 hours. These can be made up to 3 days in advance.

5. Carefully unmold the panna cotta onto serving plates, flat side down, and place a kiwi slice on top followed by a blueberry piece in the middle to form an eye. Decorate with blood sauce as desired.