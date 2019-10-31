Apple Cider Doughnuts
Ingredients
- 3 c. apple cider
- 4 c. all-purpose flour, plus a little more for dusting the kneading surface
- 1 c. potato starch
- 2 c. sugar
- 1 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 eggs
- ½ c. evaporated milk
- ¾ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ c. sugar mixed with 3 tbsp. of cinnamon, to dust the finished doughnuts
- Canola oil for frying
Directions
- In a saucepan over med-high heat, bring the apple cider to a boil and reduce until only about a cup remains. This takes about 7-10 minutes once it boils. Remove from the heat and cool in the fridge.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, potato starch, sugar, baking powder, and pumpkin pie spice. Make a well in the center of the mixture.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, evaporated milk, salt, and reduced apple cider. Once it is combined, pour it in the well in the dry ingredient mixture. Use a wooden spoon the gently stir and eventually combine everything into a sticky dough.
- Flour a dry surface or wooden cutting board. Turn out the dough onto the surface and knead 1 or 2 minutes until it forms a dough ball. Add more flour as needed.
- Flatten the dough to about a half inch, cover with plastic wrap and let sit for about 30 minutes.
- Fill a heavy pot with about 4 inches of oil heat to 350 degrees using a thermometer to check the temperature or set your electric deep fryer to 350.
- Using the top of the evaporated milk can or if you have a doughnut cutter, cut out the doughnuts. If using the top of the can, form a hole in the middle of the dough with your finger and then kind of stretch the hole out a little until it looks like a doughnut. You can re-flatten the dough scraps to make more doughnuts or form them into small balls to make doughnut holes.
- Gently drop the doughnuts into the hot oil in batches as you have room. They will sink at first but they will rise to the top. Fry for two minutes and then carefully flip over and cook 1-2 minutes on the other side until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Place the cinnamon sugar on a plate and dip one side of the warm doughnut to dust the top.