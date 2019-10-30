Utah school district will alert parents if buses are delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — Parents and legal guardians of students in the Canyons School District can now sign up to receive alerts whenever a student's bus is late.

"If a bus is running more than 15 minutes late, our Transportation Department will email or call parents and guardians with information about the cause of the delay and expected time of arrival," a news release from Canyons School District said.

Canyons School District spokesman Jeremy Wardle said the new alerting system will be especially useful in sub-freezing conditions, when diesel-powered school buses may have trouble starting.

"When it's 11 degrees like it is today, diesels don't always like to start when it's that cold. So, they're a little bit hard-starting and, more than anything, we want to keep the kids warm as long as possible so they're not out standing at the bus stop waiting for buses to show up that might be a little bit delayed," Wardle said.

The alerts will trigger for buses that are more than 15 minutes late.

Canyons School District manages 167 daily bus routes, and delays can happen due to inclement weather or construction-related detours and slowdowns.

