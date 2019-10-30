× The Washington Nationals win 2019 World Series after 7 game series

HOUSTON, Texas— After a hard-fought 7-game series, the Washington Nationals are World Series Champions. They defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas in a series that saw all games go to the visiting team. The first time in the history of any major sports championship.

This was the second time in 3 years that the Astro’s have represented the American League in the World Series, after winning the whole thing in 2017. This is the first time the Nationals have represented the conveniently named National League.

This is the first championship in the history of the Nationals’ franchise. The Nationals started their race for the National League Pennant by going through the 2018 MVP-led Milwaukee Brewers in a one-game NL Wildcard showdown. They then faced a perennial powerhouse in the Los Angeles Dodgers winning a 5-game series in dramatic fashion. Finally in the National League Championship Series, the Nationals dominated the St. Louis Cardinals winning in just four games.

The first score of the game came in the bottom of the 2nd from a solo home run into left by Houston’s Yuli Gurriel putting the Astros up 1-0.

In the bottom of the 5th, Carlos Correa singled to shallow left scoring Gurriel, putting Houston up 2-0.

The Nationals began their charge at the top of the 7th when Anthony Rendon homered to left, making the score 2-1.

Rendon’s homer was soon followed by a base-hit by Juan Soto and a homerun by Howie Kendrick putting the Nationals up 3-2.

In the top of the 8th, Juan Soto singled to right, scoring Adam Eaton growing the Nationals lead to 4-2.

In the top of the eight with the bases loaded Adam Eaton singled to center, scoring Gomes and Robles butting the Nats up 6-2.