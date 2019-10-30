The color orange is so much more than “Halloween”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julie Yearsley, Founder of My Social Core, joined us to talk about "orange", a color commonly associated with Halloween.

But she says there's so much more you need to know!

Yearsley says orange is the key to creativity and being social and it represents a person's ability to be deep and sensual. "It is tied to the sacral chakra where the female reproductive organs are, as well as embracing flexibility and a 'go with the flow' attitude," says Yearsley.

Orange can be useful to you when you find yourself stuck and unable to see a different way of doing things. So, if you feel rigid or antisocial, you may want to include some orange in your day.

"Remember, we are drawn to different color every day in many ways - through sight, taste and smell - to address what's happening emotionally, mentally and physically. We take in energy of the colors by the clothes and accessories we wear, our makeup and even the snack we are suddenly craving," says Yearsley.

You can find more at: MySocialCore.com.