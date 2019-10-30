× Smith’s Food and Drug accepting Visa credit cards again after dispute about fees

SALT LAKE CITY — Smith’s Food and Drug is accepting Visa credit cards again, six months after declining to take such cards in a dispute over fees.

A banner posted on the chain’s website states they now accept Visa credit cards. Smith’s has 55 locations in Utah.

Kroger, Smith’s parent company, announced in April that Smith’s stopped accepting Visa credit cards because Visa was misusing their position to charge excessive fees.

Visa stated their network delivers significant value for merchants and called the decision “unfair and disappointing.”

Smith’s was still accepting Visa debit purchases during the time they were not taking Visa credit.