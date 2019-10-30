Six Utah teens get pulled over by police, end up with Lagoon all to themselves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah -- Six Farmington High School students were recently pulled over as they left the school on a lunch break.

After inspecting the vehicle, Officer Giancarlo Candiotti of the Farmington Police Department told the teens they’d all be getting tickets: Free tickets to Lagoon.

From there the teens were given a police escort to Lagoon, where they were met at the front gate by spokesperson Julie Freed.

“Today the park is closed," Freed said. "You guys are the only ones here. We’re going to make a very, very, special memory today."

Freed then led the teens into Lagoon, heading straight for the park’s flagship ride: Cannibal.

It was all part of a Fox 13 Dream Team surprise aimed at one of the students in particular, Dylan Affleck.

Dylan has a hereditary disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa, which has started to diminish his vision.

But there is hope for the illness.

Watch the video to see the surprise Mountain America Credit Union and Woodside Homes Utah provided Dylan with after he got off the roller coaster.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here. Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could make a difference in their life.

Sponsored by:

Mountain America Credit Union

Woodside Homes Utah