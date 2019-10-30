Samsung gives sneak peek of new foldable ‘clamshell’ smartphone

Samsung is giving us a glimpse of a new foldable phone not long after it’s first one ran into some issues.

The company teased a smartphone with a clamshell look at its annual Samsung Developer Conference on Tuesday.

In a video showed on stage, the Galaxy Fold smartphone transforms from a flip phone that opens like a book to one that opens up like a compact mirror.

Samsung didn’t give out too many details on the clamshell concept phone, but a Samsung spokesperson did confirm it is working on bringing a new foldable device to consumers.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold hit stores in late September, following several months of delays.

Several reporters were given early access to the $2000 smartphone back in April. They said they discovered faulty hinges and that their screens broke after removing the Fold’s protective film.

Samsung also announced ‘One UI 2’ at the conference. It’s an update to its Android operating system that includes a dark mode in more apps and better accessibility for one-handed use.