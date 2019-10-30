How dancing puts food on the table for Utah kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will Dance for Kids Project's (WDFKP) The Peanut Butter JAMM is a dance battle on November 2, 2019 at Gallivan Center to benefit the Kid's Programs at Utah Food Bank. It's a great day of dance and entertainment featuring some of Utah's best Bboys and Hip Hop Dancers.

Penny Broussard, Director of WDFKP says is all about kids helping kids. Entrance to the Peanut Butter JAMM is a jar of peanut butter or $5. Over the past eight years, WDFKP has donated $423,700 and more than 40,000 pounds of food to Utah Food Bank.

That's important because 143,200 Utah kids are at risk of hunger every day. Utah Food Bank says that last year nearly 400,000 meals were served in the Kid's Cafe to ensure no child goes to bed hungry. Every $1.00 donated is worth $7.34 in the hands of the Utah Food bank so every dollar makes a big difference!

We got a sneak peek at the Peanut Butter JAMM performers on the show with dancers from Millennium Dance complex at Trolley Square. The Boom Crew under the direction of Jeffrey Louizia danced for us.

You can find more information at: wdfkp.com.