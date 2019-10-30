Get the perfect Halloween meal for a “scream of a deal”

For just $9.00 you can get the perfect Halloween night meal - a Papa Murphy's Jack-O-Lantern Pizza!

Brad McDougal, a local Papa Murphy's store owner, joined us with this "scream of a deal".

Feeding kids before or after trick-or-treating can be tough, but this is a meal they'll actually want to eat!

But the Jack-O-Lantern pizza is only available for a limited time, through November 3, 2019.

Papa Murphy's does have other tasty deals running every week.  That includes $10 Tuesdays and the new $10 Zesty Pepperoni Pizza.

Find a store near you at: papamurphys.com.

 

