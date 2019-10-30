× Downtown homeless shelter to close through winter

SALT LAKE CITY—In an emergency meeting on Capitol Hill, focused on homelessness, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announced that the Road Home Shelter in downtown Salt Lake City will close in four weeks.

Just announced by @SpencerJCox: Downtown homeless shelter will close and not stay open through winter. "Not an option," saying it's too large, safety/security concerns, issues with staffing and cost. Says SLC will lead a 4-week push on housing and diversion. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/s7Oy57LJ6v — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) October 30, 2019

The announcement comes following the opening of three new shelters across Salt Lake City as part of Operation Rio Grande. The plan was for the Road Home Shelter to close 30 days after the last shelter opened up.

Also announced in the meeting, the third and final homeless resource center received a temporary occupancy permit, resulting in the announcement of the closure of Road Home.

Also announced by @SpencerJCox: 3rd and final homeless resource center got temporary occupancy permit today. Downtown shelter to close in 4 weeks. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/PZpT3oAZZi — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) October 30, 2019

The new trio of shelters are estimated to hold 700 people, around 400 less than the original Road Home. This has caused concern for those unable to get into the at-capacity shelters with nowhere else to go.

