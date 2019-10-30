Win a pair of tickets to see Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep” on Monday, November 4th at the Megaplex Gateway!
-
Best job ever? Make $1300 watching 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
-
How much sleep do kids need? Here’s a breakdown by age
-
Wellness Wednesday: Back to school means back to sleep for kids
-
Woman swallows engagement ring while asleep, needs surgery to have it removed
-
NJ woman burned doll, slept with knife after ‘Pennywise’ fell from sky and landed in yard
-
-
How some Utahns got rid of their insomnia symptoms
-
Rod Stewart reveals battle with prostate cancer
-
Wellness Wednesday: Preventing concussions in kids
-
Police captain gets a call from scammers, decides to have a bit of fun
-
Police identify man stabbed to death in West Valley City
-
-
Australian hiker rescued after crawling with broken leg for two days
-
LDS Church defends its objections to proposed ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy
-
440 days: Sexual assault survivor in South Salt Lake waits for her rape kit to be tested