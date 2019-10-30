Derailment in downtown Salt Lake City slows TRAX service Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Transit Authority is working to get service back to normal after a TRAX train went off the tracks Tuesday night in downtown Salt Lake City.

Carl Arky, a UTA Spokesman, said a train car on the red line went off the track near 400 South and Main Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

As of about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, the train is in the process of being re-railed so it can be moved back to a shop.

Arky said normal service should resume by 7 or 8 a.m., but in the meantime riders should expect delays.

Bus bridges will be in place near 400 South and Main for all three TRAX lines.

"All lines will be running north and south from our Courthouse station, Arky stated. "All lines will be running north and south to and from the Gallivan Station."

Buses will take riders from Gallivan and Courthouse stations to the next available stop.

UTA is still trying to determine why the train left the track. No injuries were reported.