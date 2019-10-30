A Utah woman wants to help kids heal, one room at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sherry Coker is the founder of Room For Change, a non-profit that helps with the healing process of children who have been sexually abused at home.

They redecorate the room once the perpetrator is permanently removed from the home. Room For Change goes into the child's room and renovates with the child's interests, colors and requests.

By giving the room a fresh coat of paint, new or renovated furniture and decor like pictures, lamps, books, rugs and more -- it also wipes the slate clean and removes memories of the abuse.

Changing the old environment where the child experienced trauma to a new, safe environment where the child may find comfort of knowing their abuser has never seen or touched their new space.

Room For Change uses donations, if you'd like to help or to learn more, please visit: theroomforchange.com.