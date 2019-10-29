Want a perfect sugar cookie? It’s all in the icing!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meaghan House from Sugar House Bakery is one of the presenters at the Pinners Conference, coming up November 1-2, 2019 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

She joined us to showcase basic cookie decorating skills using royal icing (scroll down for recipe) -- and showed us how to perfect a beautiful sugar cookie.

Meaghan and others will be teaching classes at Pinners Conference. In fact there are 115 of your favorite Pinterest brands and experts showing you how to do this year's trends.

Or, if you prefer to buy your favorite things, there are more than 400 amazing shops and brands to shop 'til you drop!

The conference runs Friday, November 1 from 10am to 8pm and Saturday, November 2 from 9am to 7pm.

Royal Icing

4 lbs powder sugar.

2/3 cup meringue powder (you can use Wilton from Walmart).

Put in kitchen aid and stir to combine.

Add 1 1/2 cup warm water.

Mix on speed two with paddle attachment for two minutes.

Should he white and fluffy like marshmallow fluff.