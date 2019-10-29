The world’s top Short Track speed skating athletes are coming to Utah!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You are invited to an international event featuring the world's top Short Track speed skating athletes!

It's happening at the Utah Olympic Oval, which has "The Fastest Ice On Earth".

Team USA skaters will be facing steep competition from fellow skaters from the Netherlands, Russia, China and South Korea.

Check out all the action as the athletes attempt to set personal bets and break world records!

Friday, November 1

Doors Open: 8:00 am

Event Time: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

SATURDAY, November 2

Doors Open: 1:00 pm

Event Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Sunday, November 3

Doors Open: 1:00 pm

Event Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Find more information at: utaholympiclegacy.org.