× Stabbing victim was alone in hotel room with suspect’s girlfriend, police say

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley City Police arrested a man Saturday in connection with a stabbing at a hotel, and police said the victim had been alone with the suspect’s girlfriend at the scene of the crime.

Christopher Antonio Hernandez, 20, faces felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

“The male victim told police he’d gone to a hotel room and checked into a room with a female co-worker. The male victim said after being in the room for a time, the door opened and a male who identified himself as the female co-worker’s boyfriend entered the room and assaulted him with a large knife,” a statement of probable cause said.

Hernandez is accused of taking his girlfriend by the arm away from the hotel before police arrived.

“Responding officer found the hotel room, with a bloody scene,” the statement said.

Hernandez surrendered to officers on the advice of his counsel, according to police.