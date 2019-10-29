St. Mark’s Hospital just did one of the first procedures of its kind in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talked with Dr. Mark Morasch, with Vascular Specialists at St. Mark's Hospital. It's a brand new part of the hospital that specializes in taking care of all of the arteries and blood vessels of the body (except the brain and the heart). But, Dr. Morasch and his partner, Dr. Fritz Bech, who work in the clinic are not new to treating patients... they have about 50 years of experience between them.

Some of the most common conditions they treat:

- Blockage in arteries in the neck that prevent stroke

- Take care of the main aorta to prevent aneurysm

- Gangrene in the legs to prevent amputation

- Varicose veins

The doctors at Vascular Specialists just did a procedure that was one of the first of its kind in Utah. They treated a patient who was having strokes by doing a bypass right to the base of the skull.

If you're interested in learning more, call the clinic at 801-262-2806 or visit: StMarksVascular.com.