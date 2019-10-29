× Safe Kids Utah, SLCPD offer Halloween safety tips

SALT LAKE CITY — A child’s chances of getting hit by a car are double on Halloween, according to Safe Kids Utah.

“On Halloween, more children are out-and-about after dark than normal. They are so excited that they may run out into the street without thinking,” said Cambree Applegate of Safe Kids Utah in a news release sent to FOX 13. “We’re asking drivers to take extra care and slow down on neighborhood roads. And, of course, it’s very important that drivers put down mobile devices to avoid distraction.”

Safe Kids Utah’s Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters:

Go trick-or-treating with a parent or responsible adult. If older children are going without an adult, have them stay in a group and plan out their route ahead of time. Costumes can be both creative and safe. The most important thing is to make sure you can be seen by drivers. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Masks can obstruct your vision, so choose non-toxic face paint and make-up whenever possible. Carry glow sticks or flashlights so you can see better, as well as be seen by drivers. Cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross. Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways. Put electronic devices down and keep heads up. Walk, don’t run, across the street. Walk on sidewalks or paths that are well-lit. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Slow down and stay alert. Watch out for cars that are turning or backing up and don’t dart out into the street or cross in between parked cars. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Safe Kids Utah’s Halloween Safety Tips for Drivers:

Slow down in residential neighborhoods. Remember that popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert and take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways. Reduce any distractions inside your car, such as talking on the phone or eating, so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

For more tips to keep your children safe on Halloween, visit: https://health.utah.gov/vipp/Spotlights/HalloweenSafety.html

SLCPD’s Safety Tips for Drivers on Halloween Night