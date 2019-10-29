Now is the time to start dreaming (and planning) your 2020 vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now is the time to start thinking of your next big vacation - in 2020!

Larry Gelwix, CEO of Columbus Travel, joined us with a couple of ideas... but you need to book now!

That's because there are only three cabins left for "Oberammergau & The Passion Play" a Danube River Cruise hosted by Mark Faldmo, Sr. of Columbus Travel. The ship sails from July 31 - August 10, 2020.

Or, how about touring the Empire of the Incas, visit Lima, Cuzco, Machu Picchu, the Amazon and more! This vacation is hosted by Carlos Fida and is from August 4 -17, 2020. The rates start at just $3,312 per person. Book by December 20, 2019 for a $100 discount per person.

Find more information at: columbusvacations.com.