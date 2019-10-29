× NCAA will allow athletes to profit from their own names

The NCAA’s top governing board has voted unanimously to allows student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.

The ruling marks the first time that the NCAA will allow players to profit for their work in college athletics, outside of college tuition and living expenses, KGTV reports.

The “modernization,” as the NCAA calls it in a news release issued Tuesday, is meant to occur within these guidelines:

Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.

Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.

Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.

Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.

Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.

Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.

Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.

Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.

The NCAA board has asked its division to create any new rules beginning immediately and no later than January 2021.

