Mendenhall leads in fundraising in SLC mayor’s race ahead of Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY — New campaign finance disclosures show Erin Mendenhall leading in fundraising in the mayoral race.

The figures released by the Salt Lake City Recorder’s Office show Mendenhall raised $301,347 since August, eclipsing Luz Escamilla who has raised $189,081. It is a reversal of the eight-person primary election race, where Escamilla had the lead in campaign donations between the two.

Altogether, Escamilla has raised $395,741 in the race and spent $366,794. In a statement, the Escamilla campaign said the bulk of their contributions came from small donations.

“Our grassroots campaign has exceeded our fundraising goals and we feel our campaign is in the financial position needed to finish this campaign strong,” Escamilla’s campaign manager Rudy Miera wrote.

After endorsing Escamilla, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said she would fundraise for her. The mayor’s political action committee gave about $3,500 to the Escamilla campaign. Former primary mayoral candidate Rainer Huck also contributed $2,000 to Escamilla.

Mendenhall has raised $422,656 throughout the mayor’s race and spent $389,345.

“This feels like another sign that the momentum we started building in the primary is still growing. It’s humbling, but energizing. You don’t buy votes, you earn them, which is why I am walking our neighborhoods and knocking on voters’ doors just about every day at this point to engage voters directly and earn their support,” Mendenhall said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Governor Gary Herbert’s political action committee contributed $1,500 to Mendenhall’s campaign. Former mayoral candidate David Ibarra gave Mendenhall $1,500 and she received donations from some labor unions.

Election Day is Nov. 5.