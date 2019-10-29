Make Street Tacos at home with this super easy kit from Macey’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want an easy option for dinner for Halloween night? How about making Street Tacos at home -- with a super easy kit from Macey's. There are chicken and beef options available and the kit comes with everything you need: 6 tortillas, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, two sauces (crema and salsa) and the meat. It's a complete dinner that your whole family will love. You'll only pay $10.99 lb. for chicken and $12.99 lb. for carne asada. The kits are assembled fresh in store each day.

Macey's is your go-to place for Halloween parties. They'll make, and you can decorate cookies and cupcakes. Or, you can buy them already decorated to perfection! And, there are fresh-made doughnuts in the store everyday. Order a party tray for your next get-together. You can get meat and cheese, sandwiches, veggie, fruit, cookies, brownies, peanut butter bars and much more!

Macey's has Certified Angus Beef, which is known for its great quality, marbling and tenderness. Ground beef is fresh and is ground throughout the day. Friendly butchers will tell you how to grill or prepare your meat. Macey's also has Smithfield Prime Pork, which is an all-natural fresh pork line with lots of quality cuts perfect for any meal. Macey's also offers organic and grass-fed options such as Applegate.

In fact the entire store is filled with amazing meat, produce and scratch bakery departments. Macey's is locally owned and a great value (best prices without sacrificing quality). Macey's is excited to introduce a new exclusive brand: Food Club! Food Club has great tasting and affordable products. In fact there are more than 2,600 Food Club items that will save you money. And, Food Club offers a money back guarantee so you can try it with no risk.

For more information please visit: maceys.com.