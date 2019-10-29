× iOS 13.2 now available with updates to emojis and ‘Deep Fusion’ feature

A new software update is available for iPhone and iPad users with a few new features.

iOS 13.2 brings a ton of new emojis with it including:

Accessibility-focused emojis, such as a people using wheelchairs, a service dog, prosthetic limbs, ears with hearing aids, and a visually-impaired person with a cane.

Combinations of handholding-couple emojis, regardless of their gender or skin tone.

New animals like an otter, a sloth, a parrot, and orangutan, a flamingo and a skunk.

More food options like onions, garlic, oysters, waffles, a carton of apple juice, an ice cube, and butter.

Emojis with non-binary hairstyles and clothing.

For those of you that have an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max, iOS 13.2 enables a feature called ‘Deep Fusion’.

It’s an image-processing feature that’s supposed to make photos look better with the help of machine learning-enabled processing.

You can also change the resolution and frame rate of your videos directly inside the camera app now.

Apple’s focus on privacy is also apparent in this update because you will now be asked if you want to opt-out of sharing your Siri recordings with Apple.

iOS 13.2 also adds support for the newly announced AirPods Pro.