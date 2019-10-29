Herriman City warns residents after pair of recent cougar sightings

HERRIMAN, Utah — City officials alerted residents in Herriman about a pair of recent cougar sightings Tuesday.

Herriman City states two separate sightings have been reported.

One was near the Herriman Towne Center and the other near Foothills Elementary, 13717 Shaggy Peak Drive in Riverton.

Sandy Riesgraf, Jordan School District, said the school will keep everyone indoors Tuesday as a precaution. Students with classes in portable buildings will be escorted to and from class.

The city posted tips for how to react should you encounter a cougar, which are embedded below, and asked anyone with further information about the sightings to contact either Herriman Police or the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

For more tips about avoiding animals or how to react during an animal encounter, visit Wild Aware Utah.