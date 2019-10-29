Centerville Police seek help locating witness after person hit by car along Parrish Lane

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Centerville Police are asking for help locating a possible witness to a crash where a pedestrian was injured earlier this month.

The crash occurred along Parrish Lane on October 12 around 12:15 a.m., a press release from Centerville Police states.

Police said the person pictured above was on the scene of the crash when officers arrived but left before being identified. He was driving a dark-colored SUV.

“There is no suspect information at this time,” police wrote. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries consistent with being struck with a vehicle.”

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact Det. D. Davis with the Centerville Police Department at 801-677-6427. Tipsters can remain anonymous.