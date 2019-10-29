Cache Valley residents getting fake letters ‘signed’ by sheriff on their cars

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Someone is leaving letters on Cache County residents’ vehicles claiming that they are being impounded, and they’re even including a false signature from the sheriff.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they had received multiple calls about letters being left on windshields that say the owner is required to relinquish the vehicle to the sheriff’s office by a certain date. At the bottom, the letters appear to be “signed” by Sheriff Chad Jensen.

“If you find one of these letters on your vehicle, please disregard it. As a reminder, the Sheriff will never leave a letter on your windshield,” the office wrote.

