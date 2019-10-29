Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Utah to hold ‘funeral’ for 3.2% beer

File: The Budweiser Clydesdale horses walk by the outside of stadium prior to the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Milwaukee Brewers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on October 14, 2011 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — Budweiser is making a special trip to Utah with its iconic Clydesdale horses this week to celebrate the upcoming change in beer laws.

The company is hosting a “spooky Halloween funeral” for 3.2 percent beer Wednesday night as the state prepares to start selling 5 percent alcohol-by-volume (4% alcohol-by-weight) in grocery and convenience stores on Friday.

The Budweiser Clydesdales and a “ghoulish group of pallbearers” will proceed through downtown Salt Lake City starting Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. outside Vivint Smart Home Arena. They will make their way to the corner of 200 South and State Street where they will visit nearby bars.

“Rest in peace 3.2 beer. Bud HEAVY IS HERE!” the company said in the announcement.

