Wheeler Sunday Market attracts crowd despite snow

MURRAY, Utah — Despite snow showers and chilly temperatures, hundreds of people attended the final Wheeler Sunday Market of 2019 at the Wheeler Historic Farm.

For many attendees, the market is a weekly staple.

“I am 100 percent here for the food,” said Alyssa Sisenstein.

Alyssa was joined by Shay Riggin. They didn’t want to miss one final chance to enjoy their favorite food at the market — empanadas.

“10 out of 10 would recommend to anybody,” Riggin said.

Vendors felt compelled to leave the comforts of the indoors and brave the elements to please their loyal customers.

“I really like the family feel of the market,” said Amy Beyeler as she handed out candy to a child who was trick-or-treating. “It’s the last day of the market and you can’t miss the last day of the market. It’s just way too much fun.”

While the market has been around for years, this was the first year “Fried and Gone to Heaven” sold their fried sandwich creations. The owner of the food stand knew a few flurries wouldn’t affect business.

“I was like it’s snowing, but let’s go, let’s do it,” Alex Volpe, the owner of Fried and Gone to Heaven said. “That's why this market is great. People show up if it’s raining, if it’s snowing, if it’s windy, if it’s hot, if it’s cold, people show up.”

Fried and Gone to Heaven plans on coming back next season.

Other faithful shoppers and vendors will do the same.

For many, the market offers a local taste of style and flavor. As snowflakes fell from the sky, it became clear the market also offers a unique slice of Utah.

“It’s so pretty with the pretty snowflakes and everything that’s falling. It does give a nice ambiance,” Riggin said.

The Wheeler Historic Farm will host a Holiday Faire, inside the barn on Thanksgiving weekend.