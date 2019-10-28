× Utahns indicted in ‘pay to play’ bribery scheme at Utah FedEx ground hub

SALT LAKE CITY — A Bountiful man faces several felony charges for his alleged involvement in a scheme to exploit his position within FedEx Ground to make several Utah trucking businesses as lucrative as possible.

Ryan Lee Mower, 47, of Bountiful, is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for favors and assistance in defrauding FedEx Ground (FXG). William Shayne Murdock, 42, of Providence, is accused of paying bribes to Mower. Mower and Murdock were among 10 individuals named in a series of indictments unsealed Monday.

Hubert Ivan Ugarte, 52, of Draper, and Mower are accused of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the scheme.

Yevgeny Felix Tuchinsky, 59, of Salt Lake City and San Diego, Alexsander Vasiliyevich Barsukov, 52, of Salt Lake City, Konstantin Mikhaylovich Tomilin, 50, who has homes in Salt Lake City and Pennsylvania, and Felix Tsipelzon, 48, of South Jordan, are named as co-conspirators in the scheme as they were involved in some way with Salt Lake Trucking Group, which contracts to carry packages for FXG, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

One of the four indictments, for example, alleges that by fraudulently obtaining runs, allowing unauthorized runs to continue, boosting miles and receiving payment for “ghost runs,” falsely reporting accidents, and falsely reporting miles to gain income – among other things, five co-conspirators received approximately $150 million in FedEx Ground revenue and paid $300,000 in bribes to Mower,” a new release from DOJ said.

Most of the individuals involved in the alleged scheme were arrested Friday. A warrant for Ugarte’s arrest was issued Friday and Mower was issued a summons to appear in court on Wednesday.

“The potential maximum penalty for wire fraud conspiracy/wire fraud is 20 years in prison. Promotional money laundering and concealment of money laundering counts each have potential 20-year sentences. The potential sentence for money laundering is up to 10 years in prison. Filing a false tax return has a potential maximum sentence of three years per count,” the news release said.

