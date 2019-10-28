× Union Middle School classes to resume Tuesday

SANDY, Utah — Classes will resume at Union Middle School on Tuesday after being closed due to an electrical fire.

The school in Sandy closed on Thursday to allow crews to clean and ventilate the building, the Canyons School District said. It remained closed Friday through Monday.

The district said students will only be attending on the ground floor of the school as they continue to mitigate the soot and smoke damage on the top floor. The two levels have separate ventilation systems and have been sealed off, the district said Monday.

School will be held in split sessions, the district said in a press release, with 6th-graders and half of the 7th-graders attending in the morning and 8th-graders and the other half of 7th-graders attending in the afternoon.

“Parents with students in specialized special-education classes will be contacted with information about each individual student,” the statement read.

Field trips scheduled for 6th-graders this week have been postponed.

Families of students who attend the school received a robocall informing them of the updates, which said: