New t-shirts that are soft and feel like your favorite tee you’ve owned for years

Posted 3:01 pm, October 28, 2019

Zenzee is a fashion brand that's designed and printed locally in Park City, Utah.

The woman behind the brand, Sharon Backurz, joined us with some of her styles for fall.

Zenzee specializes in t-shirts and comfortable shoes.  Zenzee products are thoughtfully designed, carefully sourced and proudly produced in small batches season after season.

The "Animal Attraction" apparel is focused on graphic tees with animal prints, and 10 percent of sales go to World Wildlife Fund.

The shoes aren't just cute - they're incredibly comfortable.  The vintage-inspired graphic apparel are crazy soft and feel like the favorite tee you've owned for years.

You can buy them locally at Mary Jane's in Park City on Main street or at: shopzenzee.com.

